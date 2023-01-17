PM Modi to visit Karnataka, Maharashtra on Jan 19

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka and Maharashtra on January 19, where he is scheduled to lay foundation stones and inaugurate projects worth more than Rs 10,800 crore in the former and worth Rs 38,800 crore in the latter.

Modi’s visit to Karnataka holds significance as Assembly elections are due to be held there in May this year. The BJP is in power in Karnataka and keen to return to power there.

He will distribute title deeds (hakku patra) to about 50,000 beneficiaries of newly declared revenue villages in Karnataka.

In addition to this, Modi will lay the foundation stone of Yadgir multi-village drinking water supply scheme under the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission.

He will also inaugurate Narayanpur Left Bank Canal – Extension Renovation and Modernisation Project (NLBC – ERM), which is expected to benefit more than three lakh farmers of the region.

The Prime Minister also lay the foundation stone of two Greenfield highway development projects in Karnataka, which are part of the Surat-Chennai expressway.

Later in the day, Modi will dedicate two Mumbai metro rail lines to the nation.

He will lay the foundation stone of seven sewage treatment plants, a road concretisation project in Mumbai, and the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.