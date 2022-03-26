PM Modi to visit Karnataka on April 5: CM Bommai

Hubballi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Karnataka on April 5 to launch a slew of special programmes for the development of the State, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Bommai was speaking to media persons at Hubballi airport on Saturday.

He further said that Union minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah is set to visit the State on April 1.

Shah is keen to bring major reforms in the Cooperation sector and the state government is set to start ‘Ksheera Abhivridhi Bank’, he said.

Shah would launch the Logo of the ‘Ksheera Abhivridhi Bank’ and the Yeshaswini programme during his visit. A huge convention is being organised as part of the launch programme as it would give a big boost for the dairy sector, Bommai said.

Speaking about the cabinet expansion, he said that the issue will have to be discussed with the party top brass in Delhi. “I will go to Delhi when the leadership calls me,” he said.