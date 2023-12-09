PM Modi to visit Kerala in January; Will attend NDA event

Kottayam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kerala and address a program of the BJP-NDA in January, BJP state chief K Surendran said here on Saturday, December 9.

Besides Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, party national president J. P. Nadda, and other senior leaders would also take part in various campaign programs of the NDA in the southern state in the coming months ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, he said.

He was addressing a press conference here after a state leadership meeting of the BJP-led NDA.

He said the front leaders and workers would carry out foot marches in all Lok Sabha constituencies across the state in January.

The NDA has also decided to visit all Christian houses in the state with the Christmas message of PM Modi.

“Not just the BJP leaders, but all the leaders of the NDA will visit Christian houses across the state with the Prime Minister’s message,” Surendran said.

He said they would utilize the opportunity to expose the alleged communal appeasement policy of the Congress-led UDF and the CPI-headed LDF.

Listing out various programs being planned by the NDA ahead of the upcoming general elections, he said the front would complete its district mandalam conventions in December.

From January last and throughout the month of February, massive campaign marches would be carried out across Kerala under the aegis of the NDA.

“PM Modi will take part in a NDA program in Kerala in the first week of January,” Surendran added.

As part of the expansion of the NDA, the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena would be made a part of the front in the state, the leader added.

The BJP chief said it was not cooperating with the ‘viksit bharat sankalp yatra’ of the Centre. Criticizing the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government in the state.

The Left government was adamant that the Center’s development programs should not reach the people of the southern state, he alleged.

Various BJP and NDA leaders also took part in the press conference.