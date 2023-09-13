PM Modi to visit poll-bound MP & Chhattisgarh tomorrow

In Madhya pradesh, Modi will lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 50,700 crore.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th September 2023 12:09 pm IST
UP: Traffic blocked in protest after man, his buffalo get electrocuted
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Thursday, during which he will launch projects worth more than Rs 50,000 crore in the two poll-bound states.

Peoples Career

In Madhya pradesh, Modi will lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 50,700 crore.

He will lay the foundation stone of the petrochemical complex at Bina refinery in Sagar district, as well as the foundation stone of ‘Power and Renewable Energy Manufacturing Zone’ in Narmadapuram and Mega Industrial Park in Ratlam.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
PM Modi ‘doing the right thing’ by promoting Make in India: Putin

He will also lay the foundation stone of two IT parks in Indore and six new industrial parks across the state.

In Chhattisgarh, he will dedicate several rail sector projects worth around Rs 6,350 crore to the nation.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of ‘critical care blocks’ in nine districts of Chhattisgarh.

The Prime Minister will also distribute one lakh sickle cell counselling cards during the programme.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th September 2023 12:09 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button