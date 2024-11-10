PM Modi trying to prevent caste census: Rahul Gandhi

Dhanbad: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to prevent the caste census in the country, adding that his party and the INDIA bloc will ensure that the process is carried out, come what may.

Speaking at a public rally here in Jharkhand, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha also announced that the 50 per cent bar on reservations will be removed.

The Congress leader also said that reservation for tribals will be increased to 28 per cent, 12 per cent for Dalits and 27 per cent for backward classes if the the INDIA bloc retains power in Jharkhand

Rahul Gandhi said that there are about 50 per cent OBCs, 15 per cent Dalits, and eight per cent tribal people in the country but most individuals hailing from these sections have no participation in the nation’s decision-making process.

The Congress leader said: “The biggest way to change this is by caste census as this will let the country know how many backwards, tribal and Dalits are there in the country and how was the country’s wealth distributed?”

He also asserted that a new era of revolutionary politics would begin in the country after the caste census is conducted.

Accusing the BJP of “gradually taking away the forest from the people belonging to tribal communities”, Rahul Gandhi said that the INDIA bloc believes that the tribal people have first rights over water, forest, and land.

Criticising PM Modi, the Congress leader said that the Prime Minister does not meet the poor, farmers, Dalits, backwards and tribals.

“The truth is the youth and women in the country today are unhappy. The youth of the country are unhappy due to unemployment and women are unhappy due to inflation. PM Modi only delivers speeches but does nothing,” the former Congress chief said, while saying PM Modi imposed the GST on everything.

“The whole structure of tax is a way of taking money from the poor people of the country,” he alleged.

The LoP further expressed confidence the INDIA bloc-led government would come to power at the Centre in the future ahead, saying the farmers, labourers, small traders and poor people would be benefitted.

The Congress leader appealed to the people to vote for the INDIA bloc candidates and make them win by massive margins.

Rahul Gandhi also reaffirmed seven guarantees for the people of Jharkhand, saying they will be fulfilled after the elections.

Polling will be held in two phases in Jharkhand — on November 13 and November 20.

The results will be announced on November 23.