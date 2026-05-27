PM Modi urges citizens to take all possible precautions amid soaring mercury

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, May 27, urged citizens to take maximum precautions as the country is witnessing soaring temperatures, and said staying hydrated is key during such harsh weather.

In a series of posts on X, the prime minister said that children, the elderly and those working outdoors are especially vulnerable to extreme heat and no one should ignore the warning signs of heat exhaustion as it can quickly turn dangerous and may even lead to heatstroke.

“Different parts of India are witnessing soaring temperatures and the challenges that come with it. This heat is harsh on all of us and I urge you all to take as many precautions as possible,” he said.

Modi urged everyone to stay hydrated, carry water whenever stepping out and also offer a glass of water to others as such kindness goes a long way in such weather.

“Watch for signs of heat exhaustion like dizziness, nausea or extreme fatigue. If someone around you feels unwell, weak or develops a headache, it is best to help move them to a cool and shaded place immediately,” he said.

Also Read Relief from summer heat as IMD Hyderabad forecasts rains for 3 days

Modi also urged citizens to help those affected by heat and ensure that they get water, ORS, etc., which give them relief.

“In such weather, timely care and attention go a long way,” he said.

The prime minister also urged the citizens to call and check on elderly parents, grandparents and loved ones whenever possible during the heatwave.

“Remind them to stay hydrated, avoid stepping out in peak afternoon hours and take rest whenever possible,” he said.

Modi also appealed to people to remember birds and animals amid the harsh weather.

“In this extreme heat, let us also remember the birds and animals around us. A small bowl of water kept outside your home, balconies, terraces, shops or offices can become a lifeline for a thirsty bird. May compassion guide us in these difficult days,” he said.

An intense spell of heat has gripped many parts of India with Banda in Uttar Pradesh topping the chart at 47.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

A heatwave is declared in the plains if the maximum temperature exceeds 45 degrees, while temperatures above 47 degrees are categorised as a severe heatwave.