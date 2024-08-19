PM Modi wishes luck to Indian contingent for Paris Paralympics

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his warm wishes to the Indian contingent for the upcoming Paris Paralympics and said the whole country will be rooting for the athletes as they strive for excellence in the sporting extravaganza.

The Paralympics are slated to begin on August 28 and conclude on September 8, and a record 84 athletes will represent India in the French capital.

During his virtual interaction, PM Modi spoke to first-timers as well as previous winners in the Paralympics.

“Your journey is as important to the country as it is for you and your careers. Our country’s pride will be related to what you all achieve there. An entire country is rooting for you.

“140 crore Indians are sending their blessings to you. Vijay Bhava (May you be victorious). Like you did at the Asian Paralympics and the Tokyo Paralympics, I wish you all create new records in Paris,” PM Modi said in his address to the Paralympians.

He added, “You are all going to Paris as flag-bearers of India. This journey is going to be an extremely important journey of your life, your career.”

The first athlete Modi interacted with was para-archer Sheetal Devi, who is the youngest member of the Indian contingent at 17 and appearing in her first games.

“Don’t take pressure. Don’t think about victory or losing. You just give your best. The whole country will be rooting for you,” PM Modi said while speaking to Sheetal.

“There is no stress. My preparation has been very good, sir. I want to ensure that the tri-colour is flown in Paris,” Sheetal said.

Rifle shooter from Rajasthan, Avani Lekhara , was the next athlete to interact with the PM, who recalled her exploits at the last games in Tokyo three years ago.

“Sir, last time it was my first Paralympics. I participated in four events and gained experience from that. I have matured a lot in this cycle as regards to my sport, technique. The aim this time will also be to give my best in the events I am competing.

“The support that I got from the country, from you since the Tokyo Games has motivated me to do better. But there is also a responsibility that comes with it, to go there and give my best,” Avani said.

How have things changed since Tokyo and how did you keep yourself motivated for more glory, the prime minister asked the shooter.

“Sir, when I was participating in the previous edition there was a sort of barrier, whether I would be able to do it or not. But then when I won two medals, that barrier broke.

High jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu said he will look to turn the silver medal he won in Tokyo to gold in Paris.

“This time I’m 100 percent winning gold, I am training in Germany.”

World record holder javelin thrower Sumit Antil, who is from Sonipat, Haryana said he looks up to double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra for inspiration.

“Sumit, the soil of Sonipat itself is very special and word record holder athletes emerge from there. You are an inspiration for the whole country,” PM told Antil.

Modi asked taekwondo athlete Aruna Tanwar about the role played by her father in her journey.

“Sir, without family support we can’t even play in a normal tournament, and I’m going to participate in my second Paralympics. Papa has supported me from the very beginning, and my mother has also supported me.

“There is pressure in society and people look at us differently, that she can’t do anything. But my mother and father have always said that I can do a lot of things,” said Aruna.

The prime minister then wanted to know how the young athletes are able to balance sports and academics.

Rudransh Khandelwal, the 16-year-old shooter from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, chose to respond.

“Sir, I appeared in my 12th Board exams this year only and I passed with good marks, 83 percent I got. That time there was a World Cup going on in New Delhi and I was managing both things at the same time.

“I feel both education and sports play an important role in life. Because sports develop your character and improves you daily,” Rudransh said.

Convinced with the answer, the PM asked how hosting the first Khelo India Para Games last December helped the athletes.

Bhavina Patel, who is a table tennis player from Mehsana, Gujarat, said it has benefitted them immensely.

“Khelo India initiative has played a very important role in the development of sports in recent years. Because of it so many talents have emerged from grassroots. It’s a very good platform for para athletes and has given them a new direction.

“In Paris Paralympics, 16 players have qualified from Khelo India,” Bhavina said.

Modi asked the athletes how do they recover from injures sustained during tournaments.

Tarun Dhillon from Hisar, who plays badminton, cited his own example.

“Sir, in 2022, during the Canada International Tournament, I suffered a ligament injury during a match, which is a severe injury for a badminton player.

“Sir, I am very fortunate that I am a TOPS athlete. Because of which SAI officials and sports team has helped me a lot, and I was flown in business class from there to India on a special request, and I was operated by the best doctor, Dr Dinshaw (Pardiwala) in Mumbai.

During the interaction, Modi said that a special recovery centre has been built for all the Indian athletes at the Games Village in Paris.

“I am hopeful that this recovery centre too will prove to be very beneficial to you all,” the PM said.