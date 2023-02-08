PM Modi without taking names, takes a jibe at Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a veiled dig at Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi in his reply to the motion of thanks on the President’s address in Lok Sabha and said some speeches made on Tuesday were lauded by the their ecosystem and “maybe they slept well and couldn’t wake up (on time)”.

Rahul Gandhi, who participated in the debate on Tuesday and largely targeted the government on Adani issue in his speech, was not present in the House when Prime Minister made his initial remarks. He later reached Lok Sabha.

“I was watching yesterday. After the speeches of a few people, some people were happily saying, “Ye hui na baat.” Maybe they slept well & couldn’t wake up (on time). For them it has been said, “Ye keh keh ke hum dil ko behla rahe hain,wo ab chal chuke hain, wo ab aa rahe hain”,” PM Modi said.

“When President’s Address was going on, some people avoided it. A tall leader even insulted the President. They displayed hatred against ST. When such things were said on TV, the sense of hatred deep within came out. Attempt was made to save oneself after writing a letter later” he added.

PM Modi said India became the fifth-largest economy amid difficult times.

“Several countries are suffering from instability due to war. Several others are facing inflation, unemployment, and lack of food security including our neighbours. Amid difficult times, India became the fifth-largest economy,” he said.

Prime Minister said that President Droupadi Murmu’s presence as Head of the Republic is historic as well as inspiring for the daughters and sisters of the country.

“I extend my thanks to the President’s Address. I got the opportunity earlier also. But this time, along with thanks, I also want to greet her. In her visionary address, the President guided us and crores of Indians. Her presence as the Head of the Republic is historic as well as inspiring for the daughters and sisters of the country,” PM Modi said.

“The President has enhanced the pride of the tribal community. Today, after several years of independence, there is a sense of pride in the tribal community and an increase in their self-confidence. This nation and House are grateful to her for this,” he added.