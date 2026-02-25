Hyderaabd: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent his best wishes to actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna ahead of their much-anticipated wedding, set to take place on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur. The intimate ceremony will be held at ITC Momentos, with close family and friends in attendance.

PM Modi’s Personal Congratulatory Message

In a special message to Vijay’s parents, Madhavi and Shri Goverdhan Rao, PM Modi expressed his delight at being invited to the wedding. He congratulated both the Deverakonda and Mandanna families, marking the occasion as a joyous and significant milestone in the lives of Vijay and Rashmika. The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of the sacred tradition of “Saat Pavitra Phere” the seven steps that signify the couple’s lifelong friendship and companionship.

PM Modi emphasised that while both Vijay and Rashmika are no strangers to captivating scripts in their films, the real-life story they are about to begin will be far more magical and meaningful. He wished the couple a future filled with love, shared dreams, and mutual respect. Modi expressed his hopes that they would journey through life together as true partners, learning from each other’s strengths and embracing each other’s imperfections.

Wedding Celebrations and Traditions

The wedding will incorporate two ceremonies, each representing the traditions of both families. While the event is expected to be lavish, it remains an intimate affair, with only around 100 guests. Several film personalities, including directors and actors like Tharun Bhascker and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, along with select political dignitaries, are expected to attend. The ceremony will take place in the morning hours, though the exact time has not been officially disclosed.

Grand Reception in Hyderabad

Following the wedding in Udaipur, Vijay and Rashmika will host a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026. The reception is expected to see big names from the South and Hindi film industries, along with close friends and well-wishers, gathering to celebrate the couple’s union.

As the wedding date draws near, fans of the couple, affectionately known as “Virosh,” are eagerly awaiting updates and glimpses of the beautiful ceremony. The wedding, filled with love and joy, marks the beginning of a new chapter for Vijay and Rashmika, both professionally and personally.