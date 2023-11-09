PM Modi’s degree: Gujarat HC dismisses Kejriwal’s review petition

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Thursday rejected Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s petition seeking review of its earlier order setting aside the Central Information Commission’s (CIC) directive to Gujarat University to provide information about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s educational degree.

In March, Justice Biren Vaishnav of the HC had allowed Gujarat University’s appeal against the CIC order.

Setting aside the CIC order to the varsity to provide information about Modi’s Master of Arts (MA) degree to Kejriwal, the high court had also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on the Aam Aadmi Party leader.

One of the key contentions raised by Kejriwal in his review plea was that contrary to Gujarat University’s claim about Modi’s degree being available online, no information was available on the university’s website.