The roadshow is part of the BJP's final attempts to make an impact as the Election Commission's campaign window ends on November 28.

PM Modi's massive election roadshow takes over Hyderabad roads
PM Narendra Modi waving to crowds on his roadshow in Hyderabad. Photo: ANI.

Hyderabad: A massive roadshow of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) presided over by its star campaigner Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over the roads of Hyderabad on November 27, Monday.

Saffron party supporters and fans of the Prime Minister thronged the streets in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister spent most of the roadshow waving to crowds lined up to see him.

He was accompanied by state BJP unit chief G Kishan Reddy and BJP OBC morcha head K Laxman.

PM Modi took part in the roadshow starting from RTC X roads and via Narayanguda, YMCA Kacheguda junctions ended his presence at the Veer Savarkar statue in Kacheguda.

The roadshow is part of the BJP’s final attempts to make an impact as the Election Commission’s campaign window ends on November 28.

The City traffic police placed curbs on vehicular movement and enforced traffic diversions for the smooth occurrence of the roadshow.

Telangana is going to the polls on November 30 and the counting of votes is scheduled for December 3.

