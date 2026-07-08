PM Modi’s NZ visit draws strong support from community leaders

Auckland: The New Zealand Government has confirmed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit New Zealand on July 10-11, marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister in four decades and a significant milestone in the growing relationship between the two countries.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to arrive in Auckland on Friday, July 10, and depart on Saturday, July 11, following a community event at Spark Arena.

The visit comes as New Zealand and India deepen their economic and strategic partnership following the conclusion of a Free Trade Agreement, with community leaders describing the trip as an important step in strengthening bilateral ties.

Ghouse Majeed, Vice President of the Urdu Hindi Cultural Association of NZ and a National Party Candidate for Manurewa , said the visit carries major economic and diplomatic significance. “It is incredibly significant that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to New Zealand to acknowledge the Free Trade Agreement that has been achieved,” Majeed said. “The agreement will unlock substantial economic opportunities for New Zealand while further strengthening our relationship with India.”

Community leader Roopa Suchdev said the visit reflects India’s growing influence on the global stage and praised the efforts of both governments in advancing bilateral relations. “This is a remarkable achievement by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Trade Minister Todd McClay,” Suchdev said. She said the visit also carries broader geopolitical significance.

“In an increasingly complex world, strong international relationships are more important than ever. New Zealand is better positioned when it has a close partnership with one of the world’s leading nations, and this visit reinforces the importance of the relationship with India,” she said.

Tahseen Sultana, a fifteen years long-serving leader within New Zealand’s Indian community , described Prime Minister Modi’s arrival as “a moment of great pride and excitement for every member of the Indian diaspora.”

Chairperson of Roopa Aur Aap , Roshni Chadha said the visit is historic, noting that it will be the first by an Indian prime minister to New Zealand in 40 years.

Calling it a proud moment for the community, Roshni said excitement continues to build across the country. “Everyone is saying the same thing — they just hope to catch a glimpse of him,” she said. She added that with the Free Trade Agreement now in place, the visit is expected to further strengthen economic cooperation and elevate the partnership between New Zealand and India.

Jaspreet Kandhari , General Secretary of the NZ Indian Business Association said the strengthening relationship between the two countries will create long-term opportunities for both nations. What we are witnessing today will help build a stronger future for both economies and create many new opportunities for members of the Indian community in New Zealand, Kandhari said. He also congratulated both governments and the Indian community on reaching what he described as a landmark achievement. I congratulate the Indian community on this achievement, and I commend both governments for working together to make it a reality,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit is expected to include official engagements with New Zealand leaders, alongside a major community gathering in Auckland, underscoring the growing importance of the New Zealand-India partnership.