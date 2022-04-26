PM Modi’s office insulted Telangana CM KCR, says son KTR

Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao (KTR), has alleged that state chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) was not present at the inauguration of the statue of equality and did not receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi because the latter’s office sent a clear message saying that KCR “should not come.”

The chief minister was also missing when the PM came to visit the Bharat Biotech COVID vaccine facility in November last year.

In an interview with NDTV, KTR questioned, “Is it not protocol violations on the part of the PMO and humiliation of a chief minister by a Prime Minister? Is that not an insult?”

He further said that it was his ministers who were been insulted by union ministers lately. Taking the example of Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal, he said, “Mr Piyush Goyal poked fun when we raised serious issues like paddy procurement. We are a performing state and they refuse to acknowledge that and treat us with dignity.”

KTR was also questioned about the ongoing beef between the state government and governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. When asked why protocols were not followed when the Governor went to visit districts, KT Rama Rao said, “The Governor behaves like a BJP leader. She read a Republic Day speech that was not approved by the council of ministers. She has been making political comments.”

The Governor and the Telangana state government have been at loggerheads recently. Earlier this month, Soundarajan had gone to visit a tribal festival and Yadadri temple but no MLA came to receive her.

She had also conveyed her distress to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi that she felt humiliated by the state government.