PM Modi’s road show affects traffic movement across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow on Monday has led to significant traffic disruptions across the city. Major roads are experiencing delays, with Sardar Patel Road being jammed bumper-to-bumper, with a 27-minute delay due to heavy traffic. Commuters on Inner Ring Road and Greenlands Road are facing 16 to 17 minute delays, according to Google Maps.

The situation on Kaifi Azmi Road, Khairtabad and Punjagutta flyovers is no less the same with delays ranging from 8 to 23 minutes. The Kukatpally Housing Board – Hitech City Road is experiencing a relatively minor delay of 8 minutes.

The VVIP movement has particularly affected traffic in the North zone, YMCA, SBH X Roads, and Paradise X Roads towards Rasoolpura. Hyderabad traffic police have issued alerts advising motorists to take detours due to the heavy traffic at key junctions like Paradise, Rasoolpura, Begumpet, and Prakash Nagar towards Lifestyle.

Additional alerts highlight the slow movement of Hyderabad traffic from Chutneys, NFCL, Panjagutta, Somajiguda Circle, and Camp Office towards the Begumpet flyover.

Hyderabad’s traffic is typically heavy during peak hours between 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm.

Modi in Hyderabad:

A massive roadshow of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) presided over by its star campaigner Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over the roads of Hyderabad on Monday.

Saffron party supporters and fans of the Prime Minister thronged the streets in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister spent most of the roadshow waving to crowds lined up to see him.

He was accompanied by state BJP unit chief G Kishan Reddy and BJP OBC morcha head K Laxman.

PM Modi took part in the roadshow starting from RTC X roads and via Narayanguda, YMCA Kacheguda junctions ended his presence at the Veer Savarkar statue in Kacheguda.

The roadshow is part of the BJP’s final attempts to make an impact as the Election Commission’s campaign window ends on November 28.