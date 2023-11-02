PM Modi’s Secunderabad rally on Nov 7 to woo Telangana’s BC voters

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Backward Classes (BC) Garjana Sabha at Secunderabad Parade Ground on November 7, where he is expected to speak about BC welfare in a state. The BC community constitutes nearly 55% of the population in Telangana.

The BJP has promised the appointment of a chief minister from the BC community, If voted to power in Telangana.

According to reports, the party is arranging a dedicated helicopter for its star campaigners and BC leaders Bandi Sanjay and Etala Rajender to conduct robust campaigns. Bandi Sanjay will campaign in Karimnagar and Etala in Mahabubabad.