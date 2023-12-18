PM Modi’s speech at Kashi Tamil Sangamam translated real time using AI

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to the attendees of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam here with his speech being translated for the audience in real-time using artificial intelligence.

Addressing the event on Sunday, the prime minister said, “Those from Tamil Nadu, I request them to use your earphones (to listen to the speech) using AI technology for the first time.”

Modi expressed hope that artificial intelligence would make it easier for him to reach out to the people. “This was my first experience. In future, I will use it and you will have to respond. Now, as usual, I speak in Hindi and AI will translate it to Tamil,” he said.

The prime minister said, “Coming from Tamil Nadu to Kashi means coming from one home of Mahadev to His other home. Coming from Tamil Nadu to Kashi means coming from the place of Madurai Meenakshi to Kashi Vishalakshi’s place.”

“So, the love and bond that exist in the hearts of the people of Tamil Nadu and Kashi is different and unique. I am sure, the people of Kashi will leave no stone unturned in serving you all. When you leave, along with the blessings of Baba Vishwanath, you will also take with you the taste, culture and memories of Kashi,” Modi said.

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam, which began on December 17 and will continue till the end of the month, will witness the participation of 1,400 dignitaries from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Besides cultural exchange programmes, an exhibition showcasing the rich tapestry of art, music, handloom, handicrafts, cuisines and other distinctive products from Tamil Nadu and Varanasi will be held during the event.

The Union Ministry of Education is the nodal agency for the event with participation from the ministries of culture, tourism, railways, textiles, food processing, MSME, information and broadcasting, skill development and entrepreneurship, IRCTC and related departments of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam will encompass lectures covering literature, ancient texts, philosophy, spirituality, music, dance, drama, yoga, and Ayurveda. Additionally, seminars are planned on innovation, trade, knowledge exchange, edutech and next-gen technology.