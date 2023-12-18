Won’t allow PM Modi to form govt again in 2024: Lalu Prasad

The former Bihar CM made the remark ahead of the INDIA opposition alliance's fourth meeting scheduled to take place on Tuesday in New Delhi.

Published: 18th December 2023
Patna: RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Monday said that he will not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to form a government at the Centre again in 2024.

The former Bihar Chief Minister made the remark ahead of the INDIA opposition alliance’s fourth meeting scheduled to take place on Tuesday in New Delhi.

“We are going for the meeting of the INDIA bloc and we will not allow Narendra Modi to form government at the Centre at any cost,” the RJD chief told reporters at the Patna airport before departing for the national capital with his younger son and incumbent Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

When asked about Prime Minister Modi giving a guarantee of coming to power again in 2024, Lalu Prasad asked “who is Narendra Modi?”

“We are going for the meeting in Delhi and we will contest elections on one seat, one candidate formula to minimise the distribution of votes. We will form the government at the Centre this time,” he claimed.

