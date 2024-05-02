PM Modi’s third term will eliminate terrorism from country: Shah

Hubballi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi will eliminate terrorism, and Left Wing Extremism from the country.

“The third term for Prime Minister Modi means the success of Chandrayaan, Mangal Yaan and Aditya Yaan missions,” he said during a public rally in Karnataka’s Hubballi.

“During the rule of the Congress government under Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, infiltrators from Pakistan used to explode bombs here and escape. They thought they could get away in the same manner and staged the Uri and Pulwama attacks. They didn’t realize that Prime Minister Modi is in charge and within 10 days surgical and air strikes were conducted,” the Home Minister added.

He accused the Congress of delaying the Ayodhya Ram temple case and dragging it for 70 years. “When Prime Minister Modi took charge for the second term, the case was won, a groundbreaking ceremony was conducted and the temple was inaugurated,” Home Minister Shah said.

He also claimed that top Congress leaders including party chief Malllikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi did not attend the Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratistha ceremony fearing they would lose their vote bank.

The Home Minister appealed to voters of the Dharwad Parliamentary Constituency to ensure the victory of Union Minister and BJP candidate Pralhad Joshi by a huge margin.

He said that Union Minister Joshi ensured that the maximum number of Corona vaccines reached Hubballi-Dharwad cities. Besides this, 19 lakh houses were constructed in Dharwad. “Don’t make the mistake of losing him,” the Home Minister asserted.