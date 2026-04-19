PM Modi’s women’s quota move backfired amid polls: Stalin

Hosur: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday, April 19, alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bid to use the Women’s quota as a weapon against the Opposition parties, amidst polls in states including Tamil Nadu, has boomeranged on him.

Addressing an election rally here, Stalin flayed PM Modi for allegedly bashing the Opposition during his televised address to the nation on April 18 on the Women’s Reservation issue.

Hence, it would be apt to describe that address as “BJP leader Modi’s political speech rather than saying that it was the prime minister’s address,” Stalin alleged.

Despite the tricolour forming the backdrop to the address and when the Model Code of Conduct was in force due to polls, Modi chose his address to slam opposition parties, he said.

Stalin, also the DMK president, alleged: “What must have been spoken in an election rally has been spoken by the prime minister in an official government address, and this is a blatant violation of rules. He has been speaking like this as he was tense due to the first defeat of the government in the Parliament (in the constitutional amendment bill issue).”

PM Modi thought that the DMK would not focus its attention on the delimitation matter if the bill was brought in the Parliament amidst polls.

“The outcome was, however, just the opposite. The people of the southern states are on the boil, and a huge defeat has been confirmed for his (NDA) alliance,” Stalin said.

Hence, in order to do “damage control,” Modi has been trying to “unfairly target” the Opposition parties by alleging that they scuttled the women’s reservation.

“Even this has not worked. The weapon that he tried to aim at us (Opposition parties including the DMK) during polls has boomeranged on him,” Stalin claimed”.

Furthermore, Stalin said, “PM Modi, it is too late. The National Democratic Alliance’s chapter was closed on April 17 (when the bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha). We have made the NDA bite the dust in Parliament, where it has a majority. When that is the fact, imagine what will happen in Tamil Nadu to the BJP where it does not have even a toehold.”