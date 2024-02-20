PM Narendra Modi inaugurates three buildings of MANUU via video conference

Hyderabad: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated three buildings (School of Commerce & Business Management, Hyderabad, Engineering Workshop, Hyderabad and Polytechnic Building, Cuttack, Odisha) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) through video conference at the Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu. He was addressing a large gathering there.

MANUU Hyderabad campus has constructed a two-storied Commerce and Business Management building worth Rs 11.19 crore and a three-storied Engineering Workshop building worth Rs 25 crore apart from its Polytechnic building in Cuttack, Odisha which was constructed for Rs 28.22 crore.

Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar along with Deans, Professors, and Heads of various Departments participated in the video conferencing programme of the Prime Minister at the IMC Preview Theater, MANUU headquarters. Later, Ainul Hasan unveiled the foundation stone plaques installed at the buildings of Commerce and Business Management and Engineering Workshop at the Hyderabad campus.

Earlier, in a programme held in Jammu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, apart from MANUU, inaugurated several projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore including 12 Central Universities, 10 IIITs, 3 IIMs, 25 Kendraya Vidyalaya, Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya and Skilling Institutes at 83 locations across the country and has also laid foundation stones.

Speaking on the occasion, Ainul Hasan expressed his happiness that the central government has extended support for the construction of infrastructure worth about Rs 65 crore. He expressed hope that with this new infrastructure, the university will be able to achieve new heights in education and research.