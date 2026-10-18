PM plans, HM executes, CEC implements vote chori: Rahul in Goa

Margao (Goa): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, October 18, alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans “vote theft” from behind the scenes, which is operationalised by Home Minister Amit Shah and implemented by CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Claiming that Modi, Shah, and the Chief Election Commissioner are having “sleepless nights”, he said they will face justice and pay the price for ‘vote chori’.

Addressing a rally in Margao in south Goa, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha accused the Centre of creating a “system” akin to a quid pro quo, which he claimed involves awarding contracts to select billionaires who do the government’s bidding.

Gandhi had led strident protests against the SIR and Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi.

Before addressing the rally, Gandhi participated in the Congress’s ‘Goy Rakhon Yatra’ on its concluding day and walked two kilometres with workers and leaders.

“There is no confusion anymore. Gyanesh Kumar implements the vote theft, Amit Shah operationalises it, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi does the entire planning from behind the scenes,” he told the gathering.

‘They can’t escape us’

He said the Congress is a protector of the Constitution, adding that Modi, Shah and Gyanesh Kumar know they can’t escape from us.

“PM Modi, Amit Shah and CEC Gyanesh Kumar will face justice and pay the price for what they have done,” he added.

Appealing to voters to give the Congress a full majority in the 2027 Goa assembly elections, Gandhi urged party workers and citizens to continue reaching out to people across the state.

“You think about Goa. In Delhi, in a short while, we will deal with Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. You don’t need to worry about that. The work is underway; their expiry date is approaching.

“I guarantee you that we are going to deal with Modi, Amit Shah and Gyanesh – all of them. They cannot escape,” Gandhi added.

‘No case against me for vote theft allegation’

He claimed there were more than 45 defamation cases against him, including those filed by people associated with Modi and Shah; however, no case had been filed against him for alleging that the Prime Minister was involved in vote theft.

“They are afraid that if a case is filed over the allegation of vote theft, then it will become a full-fledged legal matter and they will get entangled in it,” he said.

The Congress leader claimed that his party had proved with evidence that vote theft had taken place in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Assam.

“Votes of Opposition were removed, votes were added in favour of the ruling party, and voters were shifted between districts and brought in from other states,” he alleged.

Gandhi appeals to Congress workers

Gandhi urged Congress workers to remain vigilant during elections, saying they were “the guardians of the Constitution” and had a responsibility to expose alleged electoral malpractice.

“In Delhi, we have put them under pressure. Gyanesh Kumar cannot sleep at night; Narendra Modi cannot sleep; and Amit Shah cannot sleep because they know that sooner or later, the Congress party will ensure that justice is done,” he said.

Accusing the BJP-led Union government of favouring industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, Gandhi alleged that infrastructure projects and other economic opportunities were being handed over to billionaires in exchange for publicity and political support.

“This is their system. This is how their system works: give billionaires money, give them contracts, and give them land. In return, the billionaires do their marketing,” he alleged.

‘Goa govt snatching farmers’ land’

Referring to Goa, Gandhi alleged that the state government was snatching land belonging to farmers and poor people and selling it to “outsiders”.

He said the cancellation of the (regional) master plan had enabled the government to hand over land to its associates and accused it of exploiting Goa’s natural and cultural wealth for financial gain.

“Goa is a paradise, one of the most beautiful places in the country, with a great culture,” he said, alleging that the state’s land was being taken away and handed over to billionaires.

He alleged that the BJP-ruled Goa had the highest unemployment in the country and that young people were leaving the coastal state to seek opportunities abroad.

“They have destroyed the entire system and dismantled the employment structure,” the Congress MP said.

Gandhi also accused the Goa government of widespread corruption, describing it as a model that leaders from other states could study.

“Earlier, there was the Gujarat model of Narendra Modi. Here, there is a special Goa model of corruption,” he said, adding that the model had to be dismantled.

‘BJP, RSS influencing varsity appointments’

On education, Gandhi criticised the alleged use of force against students protesting in Delhi and accused the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh of influencing appointments in universities.

“India used to have a world-class education system earlier, but now pellet guns are being used against student protesters,” he alleged.

He said students were raising concerns over alleged vote theft, unemployment, the cost of education and inflation.

“This country does not belong to any one organisation. This country does not belong to the RSS. This country does not belong to the BJP. This country belongs to the people of India,” the Opposition leader added.

Gandhi said Goa belonged to its people and not to the chief minister or ministers, adding that residents should have access to education, healthcare, employment and a protected environment.

During his speech, he took potshots at the Prime Minister.

“Have you observed? Have you noticed? Where is the 56-inch chest of Modiji these days? He cannot stand in front…” Gandhi said.

He said the Congress would continue its fight against the BJP’s ideology and urged party workers to maintain their efforts after the conclusion of the yatra.

The 27-day-long ‘Goy Rakhon Yatra’ (campaign to protect Goa) covered all 40 assembly constituencies in the coastal state with the aim of strengthening the Congress’ grassroots presence ahead of the assembly polls.

The party said the Yatra was a movement to safeguard the state’s land, environment, cultural heritage and identity.