PM to release 18th instalment of Rs 20,000cr under PM-KISAN

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release Rs 20,000 crore as the 18th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme on Saturday, October 4 benefiting over 9.4 crore farmers across the country.

Disbursements will be through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) during an event in Washim, Maharashtra, an official statement said.

Maharashtra farmers will receive an additional Rs 2,000 crore under the state’s Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana.

With the 18th instalment, the total amount disbursed under PM-KISAN will exceed Rs 3.45 lakh crore, supporting more than 11 crore farmers nationwide.

The PM-KISAN scheme, launched on February 24, 2019, provides Rs 6,000 annually to landholding farmers in three equal instalments.

Maharashtra has received about Rs 32,000 crore in 17 instalments, benefiting around 1.20 crore farmers, the second highest among all states.

Around 91.51 lakh farmers in Maharashtra will receive over Rs 1,900 crore in the 18th instalment.

Modi will also launch an indigenous sex-sorted semen production technology, aimed at reducing costs by approximately Rs 200 per dose.

The Prime Minister will introduce a Unified Genomic Chip for cattle and buffalo, developed by the animal husbandry department.

Five solar parks with 19 MW capacity will be dedicated under the MSKVY 2.0 scheme, providing farmers with daytime electricity and additional income through land leasing.

The event will see the dedication of 9,200 Farmer Producers Organisations (FPOs) and the e-distribution of awards for 3,000 MW under the KUSUM-C scheme.

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Rajiv Ranjan Singh, chief minister Eknath Shinde, and deputy chief ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis will attend the event.

Around 2.5 crore farmers will participate through webcasts at various centres nationwide. States and UTs will celebrate the day as PM-KISAN Utsav Divas.