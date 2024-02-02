PMLA court grants 5-day ED remand to ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

ED had sought 10 days remand for Soren on Thursday.

Hemant Soren asked to join ED probe in land-grabbing case on Aug 24
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

Ranchi: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was on Friday remanded to five days’ Enforcement Directorate custody by a special PMLA court here in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud, lawyers said.

The ED had sought 10 days remand for Soren on Thursday. The court then reserved its order and sent the JMM executive president to judicial custody for a day.

Soren was arrested on the night of January 31 after a seven-hour grilling by the ED in the money laundering case. He resigned as the chief minister before that.

JMM’s Champai Soren takes oath as chief minister of Jharkhand

Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan Singh, who appeared for Soren, prayed that his client be allowed to stay in jail at night as there are security concerns.

The court is yet to decide on the petition made by Singh in this regard.

This is a conspiracy to topple the government as there is no evidence in the entire proceedings against the former chief minister, Singh had told the court on Thursday.

