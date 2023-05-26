POCSO Act being misused, we’ll force govt to change law: Brij Bhushan

Bahraich: Wrestling Federation of India president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who faces a case under the POCSO Act, on Thursday said the law is being “misused” and under the leadership of seers, “we will force the government to change” it.

Singh was speaking to reporters at a meeting here regarding preparations for a rally of seers called by him in Ayodhya on June 5. He has claimed 11 lakh seers will take part in the rally.

Also Read JNU students, teachers hold march in solidarity with protesting wrestlers

Top wrestlers of the country, including Vinesh Phogat and Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar in Delhi since April 23, demanding Singh’s arrest for allegedly sexually harassing seven women grapplers, including a minor.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against the WFI president. While the first FIR relates to allegations by the minor wrestler and has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the second is related to outraging modesty.

Singh alleged the POCSO Act is being “misused on a large scale”.

“This law is being misused against children, the elderly and seers. Even officials are not immune to its misuse,” the Kaiserganj MP claimed.

“Under the leadership of seers, we will force the government to change the (POCSO) law,” he said.

The law was brought by the Congress government without examining its various aspects, he added.

Singh also reiterated that all the allegations against him are false.

The Sports Ministry has cancelled all activities of the wrestling federation till the investigation into the allegations of the wrestlers is completed.