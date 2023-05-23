JNU students, teachers hold march in solidarity with protesting wrestlers

The protesting wrestlers will take out a candlelight march from Jantar Mantar to India Gate on Tuesday.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) (File Photo)

New Delhi: Teachers and students of Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday staged a protest march in solidarity with wrestlers demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused by a section of grapplers of sexual harassment.

The students and teachers, who demanded Singh’s arrest, were joined by wrestler Sakshi Malik.

The march on the campus was jointly organised by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) and the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA).

Aishe Ghosh, president of the students’ union, said in a Facebook post, “Today, hundreds of students and teachers joined the solidarity gathering organised by JNUSU and JNUTA inside the campus. Sakshi Malik addressed the gathering and appealed (to the) JNU community to join the candlelight vigil tomorrow (Tuesday) at India Gate.”

The wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar here since April 23 demanding the arrest of Singh, accused of sexually harassing seven female wrestlers, including a minor.

