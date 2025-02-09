POCSO case against stepfather for raping daughters in Telangana

Hyderabad: A shocking incident has surfaced from Telangana’s Suryapet district where a government teacher allegedly raped the daughters of his second wife.

The accused named Sunil Kumar is a teacher at a local high school and used to live with his second wife and her daughters after the death of his first wife. He allegedly repeatedly raped the daughters aged 15 and 17 while the mother was away.

Sunil Kumar reportedly had undergone medical tests recently where it was revealed that he had human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The daughters upon learning this feared that they might have been infected and informed their mother of the incident.

The mother filed a police complaint. The Suryapet town inspector told Siasat.com that a case has been registered against the man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. “The police are currently investigating the case and allegations of the man having HIV cannot be confirmed since the results of the medical exam are still pending,” said the town inspector.