Police act against vulgar posts defaming Hyderabad Mayor

Cyber crime unit is actively working to identify and locate individual behind social media account responsible for sharing vulgar content.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th July 2024 2:34 pm IST
Over 10K lost/stolen mobile phones recovered by Telangana police
Representational image

Hyderabad: The city cyber crime police have registered a case against a social media account for allegedly circulating vulgar and derogatory content aimed at defaming Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi. The case was filed under BNS section 336(4) and the IT Act.

According to the police, the mayor complained that videos circulated on social media platforms were tarnishing her image. The social media user had shared videos of the mayor’s visit to an event in the city on Tuesday, accompanied by inappropriate and defamatory content.

The cyber crime unit is actively working to identify and locate the individual behind the social media account responsible for sharing the vulgar content. Further investigations are ongoing to bring the perpetrator to justice.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th July 2024 2:34 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button