Police act against vulgar posts defaming Hyderabad Mayor

Hyderabad: The city cyber crime police have registered a case against a social media account for allegedly circulating vulgar and derogatory content aimed at defaming Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi. The case was filed under BNS section 336(4) and the IT Act.

According to the police, the mayor complained that videos circulated on social media platforms were tarnishing her image. The social media user had shared videos of the mayor’s visit to an event in the city on Tuesday, accompanied by inappropriate and defamatory content.

The cyber crime unit is actively working to identify and locate the individual behind the social media account responsible for sharing the vulgar content. Further investigations are ongoing to bring the perpetrator to justice.