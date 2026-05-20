Police alert public after house burglary cases in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru : Following a series of house burglary cases reported in Belthangady and Uppinangady areas over the past two days, Dakshina Kannada police have appealed to the public to remain alert and cooperate with the investigation.

Police officials said suspicion has fallen on a man identified as Tangaccha alias Mathew alias Basheer, a resident of Taliparamba in Kerala’s Kannur district. Authorities suspect his possible involvement in the recent burglary incidents reported in the district.

According to police sources, a non-bailable arrest warrant is already pending against the suspect at the Puttur Town Police Station in connection with earlier cases. Investigators have intensified efforts to trace his movements and gather further information regarding his activities.

Police stated that investigation into the recent house theft cases is currently underway and teams have been deployed to monitor suspicious movements in vulnerable areas. Officials have also stepped up night patrolling in several parts of the district following the increase in burglary incidents.

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As part of precautionary measures, residents have been advised to stay vigilant, especially regarding the movement of unfamiliar persons in residential localities. Police have urged the public to immediately report any suspicious activity or information related to the suspect to nearby police stations or the district control room.

Authorities assured that the identity of informants would be kept strictly confidential. Officials said timely information from the public could play a crucial role in tracing the accused and solving the burglary cases quickly.

The police department has released contact numbers for citizens to share information regarding the suspect or any suspicious activities:

Uppinangady Police Station – 08251-251055 / 9480805362

Belthangady Police Station – 08256-232093 / 9480805370

Puttur Police Sub-Inspector – 08251-230555 / 9480805361

Dakshina Kannada District Control Room – 9480805300 / 0824-2220500

Police officials said public cooperation remains essential in preventing further burglaries and ensuring the safety of residential areas across the district.