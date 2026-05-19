Karnataka Youth Congress faction war reaches Delhi

Bengaluru: The internal rift within the Karnataka Youth Congress has intensified further, with the ongoing clash between State Youth Congress president Manjunath and vice-president Deepika Reddy now reaching the national leadership in Delhi. Taking serious note of the chaos and alleged indiscipline witnessed at the KPCC office in Bengaluru, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has officially issued showcause notices to four key office-bearers, including Deepika Reddy.

The notices were issued by Nigam Bhandari, who warned the leaders against activities that allegedly damaged the image and discipline of the organisation. According to the notice, the accused leaders, despite holding responsible positions within the Youth Congress, were involved in creating unnecessary disturbances during official meetings and allegedly participated in a pre-planned attempt that harmed the reputation of the party.

Apart from Deepika Reddy, showcause notices have also been served to vice-presidents Sandeep and Manjunath Chetty, along with general secretary Nikhil Kondajji. The development has created major political buzz within the state Youth Congress unit.

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In a stern message, the national leadership has directed the leaders to submit a written explanation within 24 hours of receiving the notice. Usually, party leaders are given nearly a week to respond in such disciplinary matters, but the unusually short deadline reflects the seriousness with which the high command is viewing the incident. The notice further warns that failure to provide a satisfactory reply within the stipulated time could result in disciplinary action without any further notice.

The controversy stems from a Youth Congress executive meeting held at the KPCC office a few days ago. During the meeting, state president Manjunath reportedly removed certain members from their organisational posts, triggering sharp opposition from Deepika Reddy’s supporters. The disagreement soon escalated into open confrontation, with workers from both factions engaging in heated arguments, pushing and shoving inside the party office premises.

The incident reportedly unfolded in the presence of senior Congress leaders, causing embarrassment to the party leadership. Videos of the confrontation later went viral on social media, drawing criticism and exposing the growing factionalism within the Karnataka Youth Congress.

Political observers believe the direct intervention of the national leadership may strengthen Manjunath’s position within the organisation. At the same time, attention is now focused on how Deepika Reddy and her supporters will respond to the showcause notices and whether the internal conflict can be brought under control before it further damages the party’s image in Karnataka.