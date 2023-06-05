Police arrest TDP MLA amid protest in Prakasam district

Amaravati: Tension prevailed in the Kondapi constituency in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district on Monday after police arrested a local TDP MLA following protests and counter-protest by ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders and workers led by constituency in-charge V. Ashok Babu tried to lay siege to the residence of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy in Naidupalem over allegations of corruption. Alleging that there were irregularities in the construction of toilets during the previous regime of TDP, they demanded action against the legislator.

A large number of YSRCP functionaries gathered at the party office in Tangutur to march to the MLA’s house. About 350 policemen were deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, protesting against YSRCP’s action, TDP leaders tried to lay siege to the house of Ashok Babu in Tangutur. The TDP supporters in large numbers were marching towards the YSRCP leader’s house under the leadership of the MLA. The police stopped them on Highway number 16, leading to a strong protest by TDP supporters.

The MLA with his supporters sat on the highway to lodge the protest. A scuffle broke out between the protesters and police. Amid the tension, police took the MLA into custody and whisked him away in a police vehicle.

The police also arrested YSRCP leader Ashok Babu and intensified patrolling in the area to prevent any disturbances.