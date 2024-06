Hyderabad: Adilabad superintendent and his subordinates felicitated a sniffer canine named Tara with garlands and shawl at the district SP office on Wednesday. The police dog retired after 12 years of service on.

Adilabad SP Gaush Alam felicitating sniffer police canine Tara which retired after 12 years in service on Wednesday @TheSiasatDaily pic.twitter.com/CmVg2ue9cf — Vivek Bhoomi (@Vivek_bhoomi) June 19, 2024

Tara, a Labrador breed, has played an important role in finding clues and detecting explosives during her service in Adilabad police department, said officials.