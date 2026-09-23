Police clarify on advocate manhandling video inside Attapur PS

Hyderabad: The police have clarified on a viral video showing cops allegedly manhandling an advocate inside the Attapur Police Station, saying that the video has been taken out of context and does not show what preceded the fight.

A video showing a police officer trying to snatch a phone out of an advocate’s hand went viral on social media on Tuesday, September 22. Another police officer also tried to snatch the phone out of a female advocate who was filming.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Rajendranagar Deputy Commissioner of Police S. Sreenivas said that the fight was triggered after relatives of the accused (the advocate’s client) tried to pass him packets of gutka/pan masala in the lockup.

The police has clarified on a viral video showing police officers allegedly manhandling an advocate inside the Attapur Police Station saying that the video has been taken out of context and does not show what preceded the fight.



A video showing a police officer trying to snatch… pic.twitter.com/z3ev5JOHcS — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 23, 2026

The accused is a Muslim cattle trader whose vehicle was stopped by Hindutva people while transporting cattle, the DCP said. A case was registered against the trader, and he was brought to the Attapur Police Station.

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The gutka incident happened when the two advocates came to the station to secure bail for the trader. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the police station shows a man in a white shirt taking something out of his pocket, walking over to the lockup, and trying to pass on something along with a water bottle.

The police reportedly caught them in the act and confronted them over it. The advocates then tried to film the police’s confrontation with the accused. The police objected to the advocates filming, resulting in the altercation, the DCP said.

The issue was resolved amicably between the parties, he said. The accused was also released after getting bail.