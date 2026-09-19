Telangana home guard seen dragging woman by hair, arrested

Hyderabad: A police officer who was seen dragging a woman by her hair outside the Hafeezpet Railway Station has been arrested, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Dr M Ramesh said on Saturday, September 19.

The officer, identified as Home Guard Anand, has been booked under sections 74 (assault or the use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) and 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

He will be produced before a magistrate for judicial remand. He has also been removed from the post of a home guard, the CP added.

This action came after a video of Anand assaulting the woman went viral on social media, sparking outrage among the public. The woman, reportedly a drunk beggar, used foul language toward Anand, which prompted the assault, Miyapur Station House Officer N Jayaram told Siasat.com.

The incident occurred on Friday, September 18. In a video, Anand is seen slapping the woman repeatedly in front of a shop. As she crouches down to protect herself, Anand grabs hold of her hair and drags her out on the street.

One man goes after the two, trying to get the officer to release her; however, Anand continues to pull her hair as a crowd watches without intervening.

South Central Railway acknowledged the incident and said that the officer has been repatriated to Telangana State Police Department for necessary disciplinary action.

The incident reported at Hafizpet Railway Station was enquired, and the personnel concerned was identified as Home Guard of Telangana State Police deputed for duty at Hafizpet Railway Station.



He was repatriated to Telangana state police department for necessary disciplinary… — South Central Railway (@SCRailwayIndia) September 19, 2026

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“The incident reported at Hafizpet Railway Station was enquired, and the personnel concerned was identified as Home Guard of Telangana State Police deputed for duty at Hafizpet Railway Station. He was repatriated to Telangana state police department for necessary disciplinary action,” SCR’s X post stated.

DGP reacts

Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand also took strong exception to the incident.

“Such behaviour by our staff, whatever be the rank and whatever be the provocation, cannot be forgiven. It is abominable and in total disregard of all instructions and training”. He stated in a post on X.