Police clueless on status of Delhi grave vandalism case, accused sent to jail

Nearly a month ago, Hindutva men allegedly set Muslim graves on fire

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 7th May 2026 3:15 pm IST
Man walking past a makeshift shelter on fire in a rural landscape with trees and dry ground.

Delhi: Almost a month after Muslim graves at Delhi’s Signature Bridge were allegedly set on fire and vandalised by Hindu Raksha Dal members, the North Delhi Police have no idea about the status of the case, except that the main accused has been sent to jail.

On March 30, videos emerged where Akash Pandit and several others were allegedly setting the cloth covering the graves on fire. In another instance, he and his friends destroy graves by kicking and stomping.

When Siasat.com spoke to Timarpur police station officer, he said he has no idea about the status of the case or whether Pandit has been granted bail.

Subhan Bakery

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 7th May 2026 3:15 pm IST

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