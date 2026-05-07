Police clueless on status of Delhi grave vandalism case, accused sent to jail

Delhi: Almost a month after Muslim graves at Delhi’s Signature Bridge were allegedly set on fire and vandalised by Hindu Raksha Dal members, the North Delhi Police have no idea about the status of the case, except that the main accused has been sent to jail.

On March 30, videos emerged where Akash Pandit and several others were allegedly setting the cloth covering the graves on fire. In another instance, he and his friends destroy graves by kicking and stomping.

When Siasat.com spoke to Timarpur police station officer, he said he has no idea about the status of the case or whether Pandit has been granted bail.