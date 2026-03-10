Police constable hits students with stick in Hyderabad, triggers outrage

Hyderabad: A few hostel students were allegedly lathi-charged by a constable of Pet Basheerabad Police Station in Hyderabad late on Monday night, March 9, following their argument with the hostel cook and an altercation with the police.

A video of the incident has triggered outrage from the public.

When asked about the incident, Pet Basheerabad Station House Officer (SHO) K Vijaya Vardhan said that the students allegedly had an argument with the hostel’s cook, Manjula, and used foul language against her.

When Manjula approached the police standing outside the hostel to complain about the incident, the students allegedly took to pelting stones on thge police and throwing sand, leading to one officer getting injured on his hand, the SHO said.

A case has been registered against the students for obstructing officials from discharging their duties. However, no action has been taken against the constable seen in the video.