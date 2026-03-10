Police constable hits students with stick in Hyderabad, triggers outrage

When asked about the incident, Pet Basheerabad SHO K Vijaya Vardhan said that the students had an argument with the hostel's cook Manjula and used foul language against her.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th March 2026 4:32 pm IST
Pet Basheerabad police seen lathi-charging students
Pet Basheerabad police seen lathi-charging students

Hyderabad: A few hostel students were allegedly lathi-charged by a constable of Pet Basheerabad Police Station in Hyderabad late on Monday night, March 9, following their argument with the hostel cook and an altercation with the police.

A video of the incident has triggered outrage from the public.

When asked about the incident, Pet Basheerabad Station House Officer (SHO) K Vijaya Vardhan said that the students allegedly had an argument with the hostel’s cook, Manjula, and used foul language against her.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

When Manjula approached the police standing outside the hostel to complain about the incident, the students allegedly took to pelting stones on thge police and throwing sand, leading to one officer getting injured on his hand, the SHO said.

A case has been registered against the students for obstructing officials from discharging their duties. However, no action has been taken against the constable seen in the video.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th March 2026 4:32 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button