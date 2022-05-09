Police constable post aspirants stage protest at DGP office

Hyderabad: A tense situation prevailed at the office of the Director General of Police at Lakdi-da-pul here on Monday with the police constable post aspirants attempted to storm the office demanding that the State government increase upper age limit by two years. When the police resisted them, the agitators squatted on the road and protested.

The protestors expressed their agony stating that the State government rendered injustice to them by giving notification in 2022 instead of 2020. They also expressed their displeasure saying though they met the ministers and the DGP in this regard, nothing had been done. They also lamented that the upper age limit for constable posts in Fire and Jails departments was reduced from 35 to 30 years.

The protestors were taken into custody and shifted to the Goshamanal Police Grounds.