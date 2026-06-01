Police denies permission for Pawan Kalyan’s Hyderabad sabha

Hyderabad: Police have denied permission for Janasena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan’s Nava Nirmana Sankalpa Sabha scheduled for Tuesday, June 2, at Sandhya Convention in Gachibowli.

The Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister is set to arrive in Hyderabad to participate in the function, which aims to strengthen the party’s presence in the Telangana political arena. Around 2,000 party workers and leaders are expected to participate.

The permission was denied to ensure law and order and public peace and tranquillity, police said.

Police, in its order rejecting the permission for the proposed meeting, cited the purported remarks of a Telangana-based political analyst on Pawan Kalyan and subsequent registration of criminal cases against him in Andhra Pradesh, which led to escalating “tensions and animosities” generated across Telangana.

The police order, addressed to the JSP general secretary, and shared by the party on ‘X’ said: “Furthermore, the recent public utterances made by certain political leaders from Andhra Pradesh, including Jana Sena, with respect to the matter involving the analyst, have deeply hurt the sentiments of the people of Telangana, triggering widespread backlash and strong opposition from various student bodies and activist groups in the state.”

The order further said that, given that the proposed meeting coincides with the 12th Telangana Formation Day, there is a high vulnerability of protests, demonstrations and severe disruptions to vehicular traffic.

Sheer excuses: Jana Sena reacts

The Jana Sena Party in a post on ‘X’ said the reasons cited for rejecting the Jana Sena Sadhaks Meeting raise more questions than they answer and “appear more like excuses than genuine concerns”.

“How did the baseless remarks of an analyst and the counterarguments made against those baseless remarks suddenly become a threat to law and order across Telangana? Isn’t that a lame excuse to stop the event?” the JSP asked.

“So, making baseless allegations is acceptable, but responding to them is what supposedly triggers tensions? Neither JanaSena nor Pawan Kalyan garu dragged Telangana into this issue. The real question is: who brought regional sentiments into the debate and why? Why hasn’t the Telangana Government taken any action against those who actually triggered regional sentiments in this discussion? They remained silent then, why?” it further asked.

The JSP said it was unfortunate that the Telangana government appears to have acted hastily, citing vague law-and-order concerns and parking issues, and claimed the intention to stop the event had already been conveyed through selective narratives and half-cut videos promoted by certain ministers.

Earlier in the day, Telangana Backwards Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar took a vile dig at Pawan Kalyan, asking him to focus on Andhra rather than Telangana.

He demanded an unconditional apology from the Janasena Party Çhief over his recent remarks on the state.

Kalyan, a few months ago, remarked that the people of Telangana’s dishti (bad omen) has fallen on the fertile lands of the Godavari region. “Earlier, the Konaseema region in Godavari was blessed with greenery and coconut trees. Now, it is all gone and dried up. This is because the neighbouring state has put dishti,” he had said.

“Why is the Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister bothered about Telangana? Yes, we were a part of AP, but people should respect the history of Telangana before seeking public support,” Ponnam said.

Stay away from Telangana: Kavitha lashes out at Pawan

Telangana Rakshana Samithi (TRS) President K Kavitha said that she would not hesitate to break the statues of Andhra personalities now installed in Hyderabad against the wishes of her people when her party comes to power.

She said political leaders of Andhra Pradesh should not belittle Telangana people and should not try to show “cultural dominance” on Telangana, she said.

“The damage caused (to Telangana) because their agent is the chief minister here. They are installing different types of statues. I had said earlier. I am not as good as leaders in the past. We will definitely come to power. If you continue like this, we will break all statues and send them by parcel to Andhra. I don’t have so much patience, such broad-mindedness,” she said.

Kavitha said investors from Andhra Pradesh are welcome in Telangana. “Our problem is not with them (investors). Our problem is with Andhra political leaders if they say that they will interfere in secretariat affairs,” she said.

She also said her party would take care of Andhra-origin people settled in Hyderabad.

(With PTI inputs)