Police deny permit for teachers’ meet at Hyderabad’s LB Stadium

Hyderabad: City police have denied permission to the Telangana Federation of Private Higher Educational Institutions to hold a public meeting titled “Telangana Teachers’ Consolation Meeting” at LB Stadium on November 8.

The federation’s representatives had submitted an application to the Hyderabad Police Commissioner’s office seeking approval, but permission was refused on Thursday.

Officials informed the organisers that no public gatherings would be allowed near the Assembly premises. The federation’s executive committee members then requested permission to hold the meeting at Secunderabad, Uppal, or Saroornagar stadiums, but police reportedly declined those venues as well.

The Telangana teachers and private college faculty planned the meeting to highlight issues affecting educational institutions, especially the crisis around pending fee reimbursement and financial instability due to government arrears.

The Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI) wants to bring attention to their demands for the release of about Rs 10,000 crore owed for student fee reimbursement, and to address government actions such as vigilance raids and administrative hurdles affecting college operations.

Teachers body approach HC

Following the denial, the federation leaders approached the High Court on Thursday. They stated that a final decision on the venue would be taken after the court delivers its verdict on Friday.

If the court does not permit any of the proposed venues, the organisers are considering shifting the meeting to the Aurora Engineering College campus at Bandlaguda.

Meanwhile, the major student rally originally scheduled to be held in Hyderabad on November 11 has been postponed to November 15.

Statewide college shutdown

The statewide shutdown of private colleges continued for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, November 6. Due to the strike, only eight colleges under the jurisdiction of JNTU-H could conduct B.Pharmacy first-year first and second semester examinations — most of them university-affiliated colleges.

Out of 7,848 students registered for the second-semester exams held in the morning, only 916 appeared, a turnout of 11.67 percent.

In the afternoon, supplementary exams for the first semester, only 154 of 2,066 registered students (7.45 per cent) attended. Federation leaders claimed the bandh was successful, with nearly 2,000 colleges remaining closed across the state.