Police detain UPSC aspirants demanding extra attempt to clear exam

Delhi: Delhi Police, in the wee hours of Wednesday, detained students who were protesting in the Old Rajinder Nagar area demanding an extra attempt to clear the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam.



Earlier, the protesting students said that they lost out on previous attempts to clear the exam, as the Covid-19 pandemic hampered their preparations.



A protestor, who introduced herself as Garima, told ANI out that SSC (GD) and Agniveer aspirants were provided extra attempts to clear the exams, considering the pandemic.

“If the government can allow extra attempts to SSC (GD) and Agniveer aspirants, why can’t it make a similar provision for us? We are protesting peacefully,” she said.



Another protestor, Rashi, demanded two extra attempts and a relaxation of two years in the age limit.



“We want a relaxation of two years and two extra attempts. Didn’t Covid affect the UPSC aspirants? If the government can try to lift MSME and waive off loans, why can’t it provide some relaxation to us? It’s not just corpses, but also our dreams, that were burnt to ashes during the pandemic,” she said.