UPSC Civil Services: Demands for extra attempts, age limit relaxation gain momentum

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services aspirants once again started demanding extra attempts and age limit relaxation claiming that they could not focus on studies due to the financial and emotional impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are alleging that the first and second wave of the pandemic has disturbed their preparation as they were battling against the pandemic in one or another way. Frontline worriers including doctors were unable to focus on their studies as they were facing the stress of work during the pandemic.

During the second wave of the pandemic, many were moving from pillar to post due to the scarcity of oxygen cylinders. It has also impacted the studies of the aspirants whose family members had contracted the virus.

UPSC Civil Services aspirants hold protest at Old Rajinder Nagar

Yesterday, UPSC aspirants have gathered at Old Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi to put their demands of extra attempts and age limit relaxation.

On Twitter, many are sharing their views in support of extra attempts. The official handle of the National Students’ Union of India also shared a video of the protest and wrote, ‘UPSC aspirants have gathered at ORN Delhi to put their demands of extra attempt. It’s been more than 2 years these candidates are struggling and this injustice with them continues’.

UPSC aspirants have gathered at ORN Delhi to put their demands of extra attempt. It's been more than 2 years these candidates are struggling and this injustice with them continues.#UPSCExtraAttempt2023 pic.twitter.com/olvwVqnbfq — NSUI (@nsui) December 19, 2022

Earlier, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi of DMK raised the age limit and extra attempts issues related to UPSC civil services in Lok Sabha. She has urged the central government to explore the possibility of providing one more attempt to candidates who lost their chance because of the pandemic.

Earlier stand of government on UPSC extra attempts, age limit relaxation

Before the outbreak of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the central government had told the Supreme Court that it is agreeable to give an extra chance as a one-time relaxation to UPSC civil service aspirants, who had appeared in their last attempt in the 2020 exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic and are otherwise not age-barred.

In a note filed in the apex court, the Centre said that no relaxation shall be granted for CSE-2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts or to those who are otherwise age-barred from appearing in CSE-2021 as per the prescribed age limits of different categories, or to any other candidate for any other reason whatsoever.