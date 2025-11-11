Police files three cases for MCC violations during Jubilee Hills by election

Hyderabad: The city police have registered three cases against several individuals for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the polling for the Jubilee Hills Assembly By-election.

Two cases have been registered at the Madhuranagar Police Station against sitting MLAs Shri Beerla Ilaiah, Shri Ramachandranayak, and Shri Ramdas.

One case has been registered at the Borabanda Police Station against former MLAs Shri Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and Shri Methuku Anand.

The Hyderabad City Police stated that strict legal action is being taken against those who have violated the election code regulations.

The police emphasised that every individual must respect the Model Code of Conduct to ensure elections are conducted peacefully and transparently, in line with democratic principles. The public is requested to immediately inform the Police by calling Dial 100 if they observe anyone violating the election regulations.