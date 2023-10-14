Police in Pak arrest at least 50 Imran Khan’s supporters demonstrating for Palestine

Over 10,000 PTI workers are reportedly in jail including Imran Khan.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 14th October 2023 9:04 pm IST
Jordanian riot police disperse pro-Palestinian protesters
Jordanian riot police disperse pro-Palestinian protesters

Lahore: Police have arrested supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan in various cities for carrying his party’s flag, which is now a crime in Pakistan, during protests to express solidarity with Palestinians.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The police arrested at least 50 workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday who gathered in Lahore, Islamabad, Vehari, Multan and Gujranwala cities to express solidarity with Palestinians, the party said.

Also Read
Saudi, Kuwait condemn ‘forced displacement’ of Gaza’s residents

Although different religious parties held pro-Palestinian demonstrations across the country only those carrying PTI flags were rounded up.

MS Education Academy

The PTI has strongly condemned the use of state machinery and unlawful detention of peaceful protesters in various parts of the country, who were expressing solidarity and support for the war-ravaged and besieged Palestinians.

A PTI spokesperson termed the use of state machinery against the peaceful protestors as shameful, expressing his surprise that the citizens are being arrested for their sole crime of expressing solidarity and support for the oppressed Palestinians and carrying the PTI flags.

He said it is the continuation of the state coercive policy based on political revenge since Khan was ousted from power in April last year.

“Denying the right of peaceful protests to the most popular party is shameful, reprehensible,” he said, lashing out at the authorities for their doubled standards.

Since the attack on military installations in different parts of the country by the PTI workers in early May in reaction to the arrest of Khan in a corruption case, the party has not been allowed by the military establishment to take part in any political activity.

Over 10,000 PTI workers are reportedly in jail including Imran Khan.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 14th October 2023 9:04 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Pakistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button