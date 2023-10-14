Saudi, Kuwait condemn ‘forced displacement’ of Gaza’s residents

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Kuwait on Friday, October 13, categorically condemned the calls for the forced displacement of the Palestinian people from Gaza.

In a statement, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the Kingdom’s renewed appeal to the international community to intervene swiftly to prevent humanitarian catastrophe and ensure the provision of relief and medical supplies to Gaza residents.

The ministry warned that failure to do so would exacerbate the crisis and suffering suffered by the region’s people.

The Kingdom has reiterated its call for the international community to lift the Gaza blockade, evacuate civilians, and uphold international laws, norms, and humanitarian principles.

#بيان | تؤكد المملكة العربية السعودية رفضها القاطع لدعوات التهجير القسري للشعب الفلسطيني من غزة، وإدانتها لاستمرار استهداف المدنيين العزّل هناك pic.twitter.com/KJihVGnpkE — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) October 13, 2023

“Such a call would exacerbate the suffering of the Palestinian people who already suffer from the siege and bombardment that claimed the lives of hundreds of innocent civilians,” Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said in a statement.

He urged the international community and the UN Security Council to swiftly intervene in a dangerous war that doesn’t differentiate between civilian and military targets.

تصريح صادر من معالي #وزير_الخارجية الشيخ سالم عبدالله الجابر الصباح بشأن تطور الأوضاع الخطيرة في #فلسطين وقطاع غزة.



التصريح كاملاً: https://t.co/2XFfv7yOSD pic.twitter.com/o2g1xXaC1n — وزارة الخارجية (@MOFAKuwait) October 13, 2023

Thousands of Palestinians fled to southern Gaza after Israel warned over a million to evacuate the north before an upcoming ground invasion.

Muslim World League (MWL) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) also rejected and condemned “in the strongest terms” Israeli calls for the forced displacement of the Palestinian people and the continued targeting of civilians in Gaza.

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (#OIC) expressed its absolute rejection and condemnation of #Israel, the occupying power’s calls for the forced displacement of the #Palestinian people,… pic.twitter.com/1oWRTwMcQz — OIC (@OIC_OCI) October 14, 2023

Israel-Palestine war

The war began on Saturday, October 7, after Hamas infiltrated southern Israel, sending fighters, firing 5,000 rockets, and taking captives, including women, children, and the elderly, which prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn of “a long and difficult war.“

In Gaza, the health ministry said at least 2,215 Palestinians have been killed, including 614 children and 276 women and 8,714 citizens wounded due to Israeli attacks.

On the Israeli side, at least 1,300 people have been killed, including 264 soldiers and 3,400 wounded.