Police inspect Rama Navami 2025 procession route in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Sree Rama Navami 2025 processions, senior officials from various departments conducted a route inspection on Wednesday.

The inspection was aimed to ensure a smooth and hassle-free passage for the religious event.

Inspection was led by Dr. B. Balaswamy, IPS, DCP East Zone, along with J. Narsaiah, Addl. DCP East Zone, Hyderabad, K. Shankar, ACP Sultan Bazar Division and N. Ravi, Inspector of Police, Afzalgunj.

Officials from GHMC, revenue, electrical, HMWSSB and horticulture departments also participated in the inspection.

Rama Navami 2025 procession route in Hyderabad

The officials inspected locations along the procession route, including Begum Bazar Chatri, Swastik Mirchi, Bartan Bazar, S.A. Bazar Mosque, Shankersher Hotel X Road, Gowliguda, Putlibowli, Andhra Bank, Koti and Hanuman Vyamshala.

The inspection was focused on ensuring coordination between different departments.

Traffic management, road conditions reviewed

Authorities reviewed road conditions, traffic management, security measures, lighting, water supply and sanitation to ensure all necessary arrangements were in place.

The officials are taking steps to manage the expected crowd and traffic flow during the Sree Rama Navami 2025 procession.