Hyderabad: Police intensify anti-drug campaign in Old City areas

Hyderabad: The city police have intensified anti-drug abuse awareness campaigns, particularly in Old City, after AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi asked the law enforcement agencies to control the rampant drug menace.

On Wednesday, August 9, DCP South Zone P Sai Chaitanya conducted an anti-drug abuse meeting at the Agarwal Degree college at Pathergatti. He advised the youth to refrain from using drugs and asked the parents to keep a watch on the activities of their children.

A similar meeting was organised at Afreen Function Hall at Rein Bazaar. ACP Mirchowk, who conducted the meeting, said the students and youngsters should stay away from drugs and lead a healthy life.

SHO Falaknuma S Raghavendra conducted a similar programme at Fatimanagar. The SHO asked the students to stay away from drugs and concentrate on their studies and educational growth and career.

The Bahadurpura police also organised a meeting with the medical shop owners and asked them not to provide illicit drugs to anyone. The police warned of action against medical shops who sell addictive drugs.