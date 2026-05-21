Police lacks authority to investigate food safety cases: Telangana HC

The court made these observations while quashing criminal proceedings initiated by Mailardevpally police against a biryani masala manufacturer in Katedan.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 21st May 2026 9:32 pm IST
Telangana High Court in Hyderabad, with its historic architecture and prominent entrance.

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has ruled that offences relating to food regulatory violations fall exclusively within the statutory domain of authorities empowered under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The court made these observations on May 4, while quashing criminal proceedings initiated by Mailardevpally police against a biryani masala manufacturer in Katedan, Jivani Sahil Firoz Ali.

The court passed this order relying on a previous Telangana High Court order (criminal petition 3731 dated August 27, 2018), which states that local police lack the jurisdiction to investigate crimes under the Food Safety and Standards Act and asserts that only specialised Food Safety officers hold such authority.

Subhan Bakery

Further, Mailardevpally police was directed to return the seized property to the petitioner.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 21st May 2026 9:32 pm IST

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