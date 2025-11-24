Police misbehave with Telugu woman journalist who tried to file a cybercrime plaint

Hyderabad: Hyderabad cybercrime officials, on Sunday, November 23, allegedly misbehaved with a female journalist working at Zee Telugu when she went to complain.

The journalist’s father had recently undergone surgery. After hacking her WhatsApp account, the cybercriminals contacted her relatives and friends, asking for money. Believing the request was genuine, they transferred around Rs 4 lakhs through online UPI payment.

Once she realised what had happened, the journalist approached the cybercrime police station to lodge a complaint.

When she reached the station, police officers refused to register her complaint, saying only those who had lost money could file it. When the journalist questioned this, the officials spoke condescendingly, saying such cases are common and “suggested” she should put up a WhatsApp status saying her account was hacked.

When the journalists insisted, the officers brushed her off, saying it was Sunday and she can call 1930 to lodge her complaint.

Soon, an argument ensued between her and the officers. Her husband, who was with her at the station, began recording the interaction. A male constable snatched his phone.

The couple then staged a protest, prompting senior officers to intervene and resolve the issue amicably. A complaint was registered.