Police on high alert ahead of Lionel Messi’s Delhi visit

New Delhi: Delhi Police has beefed up security in the central parts of the national capital and set up traffic restrictions as global football icon Lionel Messi sets foot in the city, the final stop of his GOAT tour of India.

The Argentine legend is scheduled to attend an event at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday between 1 pm and 4 pm. He kicked off the tour in Kolkata, which turned chaotic. However, the 2022 World Cup champion’s Hyderabad and Mumbai visit went on smoothly.

With Delhi ready to welcome Messi, police are maintaining heightened vigil, especially in view of the recent fiasco in Kolkata, where chaos erupted at the Salt Lake Stadium after thousands of fans protested over failing to get a clear glimpse of the icon.

Delhi Police said an elaborate and multi-layered security bandobast has been put in place for Messi’s visit. A senior police officer said comprehensive arrangements have been made with a strong focus on crowd management, access control and traffic regulation.

According to police, multiple security rings have been established around the venue, with deployment of additional police personnel along with paramilitary forces to maintain law and order. Entry to the stadium and designated areas is being strictly regulated, and no one is being permitted without a valid pass.

“Anti-sabotage checks, frisking points and surveillance through CCTV cameras form a key part of the security plan,” the officer said.

The officer added that quick reaction teams, senior supervisory officers and emergency response units are on standby throughout the event, with public safety being the top priority.

On the traffic front, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Nishant Gupta said they have identified three main parking areas for labelled vehicles, including P1 near Vikram Nagar. Vehicles without labels are required to be parked at the Rajghat Powerhouse parking lot and Mata Sundari Lane, from where pedestrians can walk to the stadium.

App-based taxi users have been advised to alight vehicles at Rajghat Chowk and walk. Parking has been strictly prohibited around the Arun Jaitley Stadium, and vehicles found parked there will be towed and fined, the officer said.

The public has been encouraged to use the metro and buses as far as possible to reduce congestion and ensure smooth movement.

Public movement is expected to pick up around 11 am. Commuters have been advised to avoid Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, ITO, Delhi Gate, Netaji Subhash Marg and Brijmohan Chowk from 10 am till the event concludes.