Police raid farmhouse, bust mujra party near Hyderabad

The police seized Rs. 2.45 lakh in cash, 11 cars and other articles from the place.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 16th October 2025 2:44 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Manchal police on Wednesday night raided a farm house where a ‘mujra party’ was organized and apprehended 25 persons.

According to the police, a group of youngsters organized a gathering under the pretext of a ‘kitty party’. In the party 17 boys and eight girls participated in the event. When the police raided the farm house, they found the girls and boys were dancing in the rooms with loud music.

Some boys were tossing the currency notes on the women who were entertaining them. The police seized the property and shifted all the persons to the police station for further action.

A case has been booked.

