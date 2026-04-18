In massive crackdown, police raid over 550 pan shops near schools in Hyderabad

"It is prohibited to have a pan shop within 100 yards of an educational institution," said Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 18th April 2026 4:37 pm IST|   Updated: 18th April 2026 5:12 pm IST
Shopkeeper and police officer examining items at a busy market stall in India.
VC Sajjanar at a pan shop in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: To curb the sale of nicotine-based substances to schoolchildren, police on Saturday, April 18, conducted search operations at more than 550 pan shops located near educational institutions across Hyderabad under the Safe School program.

Around 5,000 police personnel, split into 500 teams, searched pan shops located around 100 yards from schools in areas including Puranapul, Aghapura, Habeebnagar, Malakpet, Chaderghat, Kalapather, Charminar, Pathergatti, Golconda, Goshamahal, Chandrayangutta, Balapur, Uppuguda, Shaheennagar, Borabanda and other localities.

Hailing the operation as a success, Hyderabad City Commissioner of Police, VC Sajjanar, warned shop owners to discourage selling tobacco-based substances like cigarettes or pan masala to children. “It is prohibited to have a pan shop within 100 yards of an educational institution. We will invoke Sections of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, and if necessary, the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS),” he said.

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The senior officer said Saturday’s search operation was launched following several instances of pan shop owners selling harmful substances to schoolchildren. “Police had been conducting surveillance and filming activities over the past week,” he said, adding that the inspections will continue.

The police teams also consisted of officials from the revenue and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) departments.

“Once children get addicted to nicotine-based substances, it opens a gateway for drugs and ruins their lives. If found guilty, police will not hesitate to open a history sheet against you,” Sajjanar’s stern message to all pan shop owners.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 18th April 2026 4:37 pm IST|   Updated: 18th April 2026 5:12 pm IST

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